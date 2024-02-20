Former Glen Lake teacher faces charges for taking inappropriate photos of students, deputies say

LEELANAU COUNTY — The Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it was contacted on Jan. 24 by Glen Lake Community Schools about a teacher possibly taking inappropriate photos of students.

Deputies arrived at the school and started an investigation that was later turned over to detectives for follow-up, deputies said. It was determined that Elijah Daniel George, 26, of Traverse City was the teacher in question, deputies said.

The investigation included the execution of several search warrants of electronic devices as well as residences in the local area as well as in St. Clair County, officials said.

On Feb. 15, George was arrested in Marysville by the Marysville Police Department and was brought back to Leelanau County the following day, deputies said.

The Leelanau County Prosecutor’s Office said George has been charged with three counts of surveilling an unclothed person and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.



