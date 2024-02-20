2024 Lucky Leprechaun Watch & Scan Airline Ticket Giveaway

Lucky Leprechaun Watch & Scan airline ticket giveaway Watch for Leprechaun QR codes March 1st to March 14th! 9&10 News and Cape Air are coming together to bring you another exciting giveaway: the Lucky Leprechaun Watch & Scan airline ticket giveaway. The leprechauns have returned to 9&10 News giving viewers multiple opportunities to scan and enter. One lucky winner will receive a pair of round trip tickets on board Cape Air, from Manistee to Chicago: valued at over $275!

Manistee, Michigan — 9&10 News and Cape Air are coming together to bring you another exciting giveaway: the Lucky Leprechaun Watch & Scan airline ticket giveaway. The leprechauns have returned to 9&10 News giving viewers multiple opportunities to scan and enter. One lucky winner will receive a pair of round trip tickets on board Cape Air, from Manistee to Chicago: valued at over $275!

This sweepstakes is a bit different than most: you’ll have as many chances as you’d like to enter; giving you even more chances to win! The catch? You might have guessed it – you have to catch the leprechaun! Lucky for you – you can do it from any location.

For fun, 9&10 News has placed a leprechaun within the contest QR code and scattered the code throughout 9&10 News casts, posts, and associated stations! All you have to do is watch to find one and scan to reach the Lucky Leprechaun Watch & Scan contest page for entry. Since there is no limit to the number of entries for this prize, you can have fun with it: watch for more leprechauns to scan from now until the deadline at midnight, March 14th. Then, make sure to watch the four on 3/15 to see if you’ve won! One winner will be randomly drawn from the combined sources of all entries.

Advertisement

To learn more about day trips, discounted flight dates, or to book a flight, click the Cape Air logo (below).





Lucky Leprechaun Watch & Scan airline ticket giveaway Daily Flights To Chicago From Manistee, Michigan

Correction Changed the show announcing the winner from The Four, to Michigan This Morning.

2023 - 910 Media Group