Harm Reduction Conference to be held in Northern Michigan March 7

Harm Reduction Conference flyer

CADILLAC — District Health Department #10, along with local organizations, Catholic Human Services, Munson Healthcare and Harm Reduction MI is hoping to raise awareness about harm reduction with its first of its kind Harm Reduction Conference for people in Northern Michigan.

Harm Reduction is reducing the level of harm people who continue to use drugs experience by setting practical goals.

Certified prevention specialist Angie Gullekson with District Health Department #10 said they will use the conference to educate the community and medical professionals who may be working with people who suffer from anxiety or drug abuse problems.

The health department wants to highlight methods that can help people, like having access to Narcan or clean needles.

Gullekson said they will explore how harm reduction has already helped people in the community, along with new resources being offered currently.

“Sometimes people will question why maybe sterile syringes are being provided. People might not know and so they might perceive it to be something that it’s not. We’re just trying to put that information out there so that people do know why we’re doing this and what the intention is behind providing supplies like that,” said Gullekson.

A panel discussion with law enforcement, EMS professionals, medical professionals, Harm Reduction MI, and people who have lived experience to share.

