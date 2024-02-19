Ferris State University encouraging people to sign up to be organ, tissue donors

BIG RAPIDS — Ferris State University is engaged in a competition and they are asking for your help.

Through Gift of Life Michigan, Ferris is competing with universities across the state to recruit students and anyone else to register to be organ and tissue donors. The university sits at second place, only behind Wayne State University. '

Over the past 20 years, college students state wide have inspired more than 40,000 people to register. Each donor can save the lives of eight people and those donating tissue can help heal 75 people.

Ferris State University encourages everyone to sign up before it’s too late.

“If you want to give, you know, to be able to be a gift to someone else, it’s important for us to sign up now while we’re alive and don’t have to allow our families to go through this and just trying to make a decision,” Okai Strickland, a career and professional assistant, said.

There are more than 100,000 people nation wide that are waiting for an organ transplant. And if you would like to sign up to be a donor, click here.