More movement on proposed Gotion EV plant happening in Green Charter Township

GREEN CHARTER TOWNSHIP — Things are now being done to clear the way for a new electric vehicle battery plant in Mecosta County.

Chinese-owned battery maker Gotion said they are in the process of cutting trees for the $2.4 billion factory that’s expected to come to Green Charter Township. The plant could possibly bring more than 2,300 jobs to the area.

Some people have been opposed to the plant over environmental concerns and because of its alleged ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

A spokesperson for Gotion, Chuck Thelen, said despite those concerns the tree cutting of trees is legal and does not require a permit.

“One hundred percent full steam. We’re laser focused to bring this financial stability to this county. We’ve made a lot of promises and made a lot of ascertains, and we are following up on all those promises,” said Thelen.

Thelen said they have hired their first three employees. They will be in management roles. The last one will start next week.

The plant is expected to open by 2026.