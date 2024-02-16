Haley’s Hot Takes: Katy Perry, the Oscars, and more!

Beyoncé has new music! Everyone saw Verizon’s Super Bowl commercial where she teased some new music. Shortly after that, her official website posted a clip of a new song. She then posted the words “ACT TWO” with the date March 29th. A new album!!!!

After seven seasons Katy Perry is leaving the American Idol judge desk. This past Monday, Katy announced the news on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”. She told Kimmel that she loved it but she needs to “feel that pulse to my own beat”. No word from Idol on her replacement.

The nominations for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 is out! This list does not disappoint! Nominees include, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Cher, Lenny Kravitz, Ozzy Osbourne. Dave Matthews Band, and the late Sinead O’Connor. The official list of inductees will be announced in late April with a ceremony following in the fall.

Advertisement

The nominees for the Oscars met for a lunch this past week. Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were in attendance even k=though they were snubbed for Best Director and Actress. To find out the winners you will have to watch on March 10th!

Another Barbie star is trying a different style of storytelling! Comedian Kate McKinnon is writing a novel! The book is called “The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science” and it is about three sisters and a mad scientist. The book will be out October 1st.

The trailer for the highly anticipated two-part “Wicked” movie is out! It is a star-studded cast and the movie comes out in November!

Tune in every Friday on Good Day for Haley’s Hot Takes!