Lost Woods Farm takes camping to the next level in Boyne Falls.

The glamping resort added a geodesic dome that will be open year-round. The dome is an eco-luxury experience with heat/air conditioning, a full bathroom, kitchenette, king bed and sitting area.

It’s the perfect place to stay for Lost Woods Farm’s exciting events this summer like flower workshops, women’s retreats and more.

