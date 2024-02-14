New leadership at Grand Traverse Road Commission pushes for better communication with townships

GRAND TRAVESRSE COUNTY — New leadership at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission has sparked further conversations about a better connection to the community.

The new management at the road commission met on Wednesday with leaders from townships across Grand Traverse County.

The meeting was supposed to center on plans by the road commission, but quickly turned into the townships expressing a desire for better communication.

There’s a lot that goes into maintaining the miles and miles of roads that weave throughout 13 townships in Grand Traverse County. And many of those townships got an update Wednesday morning about what the future looks like for those roads as the county road commission outlined their upcoming projects.

And with a new manager and superintendent leading the road commission, the conversation quickly changed to how better to better communicate with the townships on project costs and streamlining road work.

The road commission said they’ll meet individually with the township supervisors to determine the best way to communicate and outline their plans for the area.



