2023 was definitely a good year for Barbie, and Ferris State University is hosting a new exhibit, “Much Ado About Barbie.”

It explores Barbie’s cultural significance as well as the evolution of the brand since it was launched by Mattel in 1959.

Carrie Wise, gallery director and a curator for the exhibit, tells us more.

Advertisement

Good Day Northern Michigan - Mont Ripley

Mount Bohemia season passholders can take advantage of free skiing at Mont Ripley!

Nicholas Sirdenis from Mont Ripley tells us how you can get in on the action.