Emmet Co. Sheriff Pete Wallin announces retirement at the end of 2024

Sheriff Peter A. Wallin (Emmet County Sheriff's Office)

EMMET COUNTY — Sheriff Pete Wallin has announced his decision to retire after 43 years in law enforcement.

Wallin started his career in 1981 as a patrolman for the Charlevoix City Police Department after graduating from Ferris State University with a bachelor degree in criminal justice.

Five months later, Sheriff Richard L. Zink hired Wallin as a road deputy. He spent the next 12 years working the road and was also an accident reconstructionist and D.A.R.E. officer.

Wallin was appointed Undersheriff in 1993 and served for nine years. When Sheriff Bodzick unexpectedly passed away in 2002, Wallin was appointed Sheriff. He was reelected for five terms over the last 22 years.

“It’s been an honor serving the citizens of Emmet County and I couldn’t have done it without the great staff that works for me. I will truly miss being Sheriff, but it’s time for me to retire and move onto the next journey in my life,” said Wallin.

Sheriff Wallin’s last day will be Dec. 31, 2024.