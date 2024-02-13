Robin Clark appointed to serve in the Michigan Natural Resources Commission

SAULT STE. MARIE — An Anishinaabe woman in the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians is the first woman to serve as a board member in the Michigan Natural Resources Commission.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer appointed Robin Clark to the position at the first of the year, and she will serve a four-year term.

A few days prior to getting this position, Clark joined the Soo Tribe Department of Natural Resources to serve as director, where she oversees the tribe’s environmental, fisheries and wildlife management programs.

Prior to that, Clark served as an ecologist. And before that was several other roles over a 10-year career at the Inter-Tribal Council of Michigan.

Despite the added responsibility, Clark is excited to use her diverse knowledge.

““My background is a lot of western science but also I have focus on Anishinaabe science and knowledges and making sure that we can learn from and work with those diverse sciences,” Clark said.

Clark is one of seven members on the board that has exclusive authority to regulate the taking of game and sport-fish among other responsibilities.