On The Road: Flowers and treats in Harrison

Country Flowers & More and Up North Coffee in Harrison are kicking off Paczki and Valentine’s Day.

For Valentine’s Day, Country Flowers & More has some of the perfect small gifts with candles and chocolates available. Their neighbor business, Up North Coffee, has an array of paczki for Fat Tuesday including Bavarian, Chocolate Bavarian, Raspberry, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana Cream, and Lemon.

Country Flowers & More is open Mon. - Fri., 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sat., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Up North Coffee is open Mon. - Sat., 7 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sun., 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.

