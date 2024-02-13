Northern Michigan school officials say they’re supportive of proposed education funding

Record investments in Michigan schools proposed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer have been met with general support from Northern Michigan education officials.

Whitmer unveiled her annual budget proposal to lawmakers last week, outlining her policy priorities that she’d like supported through state revenues. The plan in its current form designates around $20.6 billion for the state’s schools and universities, a slight decrease from last year’s $21.5 billion which was boosted by pandemic aid programs.

Notable programs include offering free pre-K to all 4-year-olds and free community college to all high school graduates, while continuing to provide for

While the specific amounts provided for each program will almost certainly change throughout the negotiation process, the proposal helps illustrate the general areas that Whitmer would like to see funded.

Steve Locke, superintendent of the Mecosta-Osceola Intermediate School District, said that the budget in its current form either maintains or expands many programs that have proven helpful for his district.

“We’re looking at increases to [per-pupil funding], we’re looking at increases to at-risk dollars, we’re looking at increases to special education,” he said. “They’re all small increases, but they’re increases nonetheless.”

Whitmer’s proposal includes a per-pupil increase of $241, bringing the figure to $9,849. It also includes expansions to at-risk student funding, which receives $23.8 million, and special education services, which reaches just over $1 billion.

Amy Kronemeyer, superintendent of Sault Area Public Schools, said that she believed the proposed budget would allow students to receive a more diverse education experience.

“I’m very much in support of all of the work that we’re doing in career and technical education and continuing to grow that,” she said. “And the opportunities that we’re seeing here through different kinds of programs such as internships and work-based learning opportunities.”

Both officials, who oversee largely rural school districts, said they appreciated continued funding for student transportation. Whitmer proposed $125 million for transportation services, equivalent to last year’s total.

“This just provides a layer of equity because that takes a larger percentage out of our budget to provide that service to our students and their families,” Kronemeyer said. School buses in her district drive the equivalent of the distance between the U.P. and South Carolina every day, she said.

Locke shared one area of concern he had with the governor’s proposal: how the state would support facilities seeing a significant increase in pre-K enrollment.

“When I see modest increases in preschool funding, I think about space needs, I think about additional staff needs, and I just don’t have those numbers broken down in front of me yet,” he said. Locke said he was looking forward to seeing the specifics of how much increased funding school districts would receive for necessary expansion but at the moment remained “cynical” that it would meet the level necessary.

Younger students generally require more adult supervision than older students, meaning that additional pre-K students would require a significant increase in staffing, Locke said.

Both officials said they saw an increase in the government’s attention to supporting students outside of the classroom, highlighting support for tutoring and free school breakfast and lunches.