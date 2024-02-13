Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Feb. 13

Pet owners can offer companionship to Hospice of Michigan patients by bringing their friendly pet (certified therapy animals preferred) for pet visits. Patients living in their own homes may also need help with dog walking or pet care.

Jim and Sarah Nash are two of those pet owners, and they tell us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - TADL

From “blind date with a book” to speed dating, there’s plenty of Valentine’s fun this month at Traverse Area District Library.

Melissa McKenna, head of adult services at TADL, talks about their upcoming teen and adult events.

Good Day Northern Michigan - A Taste of Success

Tickets are now on sale for A Taste of Success, the premier annual fundraiser for students at Northwestern Michigan College’s Great Lakes Culinary Institute.

Guests at the strolling tasting event will enjoy international cuisine prepared and served by culinary students along with curated wines and beverages. Director Chef Les Eckert tells us more.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Winter Blues

This Friday is the Winter Blues Beach Bash at the Ramsdell Theatre in Manistee, featuring The Downtowners.

Tim Krause and Howard Wilson of The Downtowners tell us about this fun opportunity to support the theatre.