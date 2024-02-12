Rapid City man arrested, accused of dealing meth, cocaine and heroine

Rapid City drug dealer evidence

KALKASKA COUNTY — Deputies say a drug dealer was arrested after a struggle during a traffic stop on Friday.

Deputies on patrol in Clearwater Township tried to pull the driver, a Rapid City man, over around 10 p.m. They say he took off, finally stopping on Gillette Road.

The driver reportedly struggled with the arresting deputy. Once backup arrived, deputies found drugs packaged for sale, an empty holster and ammunition on the man. In the car they found a loaded 9mm gun.

The man was charged with intent to deliver meth, crack cocaine, cocaine and heroin. He was also charged with resisting and obstructing an officer, flee and elude, and felon in possession of a firearm.