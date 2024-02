On The Road: Stop by Brenda’s Burgers for some award-winning food-8:30

Brenda’s Burgers is your local award-winning burger restaurant in Scottville.

The restaurant has about 30 different burgers on their menu made with local ingredients.

You can visit Brenda’s Burgers for lunch or dinner for a chance to try their famous Kahuna, huge all beef hot dogs, and fries.

Brenda’s Burgers is open every Tues. - Fri. 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., and Sat. 12 - 6 p.m.