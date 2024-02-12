Meet River & Twin! These adorable kittens are looking for their fur-ever homes

Look at these faces!

River TC Paw

River is available for adoption through TC Paw Cat Rescue a 501(c)(3) organization based out of Traverse City.

Is River neutered? Yes!

When was he born? September 2023 - 4 1/2 months old

What is his story?

River was an outdoor cat living in a garage when his owner passed away, leaving the home to his daughter, who took River to a vet to be fixed. He was riddled with worms, and his long fur was so matted that he couldn’t be returned to the outdoors, so we place him in a TC Paw foster home, where he has become increasingly social.

He’s very gentle and while he’s not very mischievous for a kitten, he does like to play quietly. He loves being with his people and being held, petted, and brushed. He prefers dry food to wet. The slight eye drainage he showed have been treated. River has beautiful long fur. His coat is improving as the shaved areas fill in. He is an absolute sweetheart you’ll love having in your home.

For more information on River and the other cats available for adoption visit the TC Paw Cat Rescue website.

Twin - TC Paw

Twin is available for adoption through TC Paw Cat Rescue a 501(c)(3) organization based out of Traverse City.

Is Twin spayed? Yes!

When was she born? July 2023 - 6 months old

What is her story?

Twin was brought to TC Paw from a home with multiple cats who had received no vet care. They were being evicted. We placed them in foster homes and had them tested, examined, and vaccinated. Twin’s foster family gave her that name because she is nearly identical to her sibling Kisses. Twin is a gentle, playful kitten who is increasingly comfortable in her foster home, She gets along with kids, dogs, and other cats. Twin’s littermates have both found homes, let’s get this sweet girl adopted!

For more information on Twin and the other cats available for adoption visit the TC Paw Cat Rescue website.