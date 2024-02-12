Good Day Northern Michigan, Monday Feb. 12

On Saturday, Feb. 17, the City Opera House will hold their annual “Shine Like Stars” gala.

Executive director Chad Lindsey tells us about the star-studded evening that includes live performances from Broadway, cocktails, an auction and so much more for a great cause.

Good Day Northern Michigan - MDARD

Michiganders who check the Animal Welfare Fund box on their state tax returns will help MDARD distribute $150,000 to 22 registered animal shelters throughout the state.

Almost $2 million has gone to over 305 animal shelters since 2010. MDARD’s shelter program manager Polly McKillop tells us more.