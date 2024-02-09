You can now check out free BATA bus passes at select local libraries

TRAVERSE CITY — The Bay Area Transportation Authority received a $5,000 grant from the Grand Traverse Regional Community Foundation to provide local libraries with bus passes that can be checked out using a library card. The goal of the program is to offer people an opportunity to try public transit. Free BATA passes are available to check out at every library (10 different locations total) in both Grand Traverse and Leelanau counites. The pilot launched in January and will run through the end of the year.

Passes are offered on a monthly basis, and library patrons simply use their library cards to check out a BATA bus pass at the circulation desk just like they would a book. The passes vary in type depending on which BATA service is closest to that particular library location.

“BATA is always looking for new and innovative ways to give people a chance to experience public transit and educate the community on all the transit options we have available,” said Kelly Dunham, BATA executive director. “What better way to learn more about public transit than by experiencing it directly by checking out a BATA bus pass from your local library. We truly appreciate the Community Foundation for supporting this pilot, and we look forward to seeing some new faces giving transit a try.”

“We’re pleased to support this innovative way of educating people to try public transit in their communities, and hope that we can take this concept of checking out buses passes and expand it to more library and transit partnerships throughout Northwest Lower Michigan,” said President and CEO David Mengebier.

BATA bus passes are available to check out at the following participating libraries:

1. Glen Lake Community Library

2. Leelanau Township Library

3. Leland Township Library

4. Suttons Bay Library

5. Traverse Area District Library – Woodmere Ave./Main Traverse City

6. East Bay Branch Library (Traverse Area District Library)

7. Kingsley Branch Library (Traverse Area District Library)

8. Fife Lake Public Library (Traverse Area District Library) – coming soon

9. Interlochen Public Library (Traverse Area District Library)

10. Peninsula Community Library (Traverse Area District Library)

BATA launched an initial version of this program in late 2020 at the TADL Main Library location and it has been hugely successful. The TADL Main Library Branch has a total of three bus passes available to check out monthly and there’s often a waiting list to check out the new passes when more become available.

“The circulating bus passes were an immediate hit at Woodmere, and they continue to be very much in demand,” said Michele P. Howard, Library Director. “It’s a fantastic way for members of the community to give BATA a try. Cardholders can try it just for fun - like a Bike-n-Ride, or for a real need, if your car’s out of commission.”

More information on BATA’s library programs can be found at www.bata.net/library.