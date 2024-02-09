Rogers City man arrested for sexually assaulting a child

Trey David Aeck (Derrick Carroll)

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY — In June 2023, a trooper from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post investigated an alleged sexual assault of a child that had occurred earlier that year.

The investigation was initiated at the MSP Sault Ste. Marie Post, but the venue was later determined to be in Cheboygan County.

The victim was interviewed at a Children’s Advocacy Center, troopers said. The investigation led to an arrest warrant being authorized on Feb. 1, 2024, for 24-year-old Trey David Aeck from Rogers City, troopers said.

Aeck was in Traverse City at the time of his arrest, and an officer from the Traverse City Police Department arrested Aeck on Feb. 7, and troopers took him to the Cheboygan County Jail, officials said.

Aeck was arraigned in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan County on one count of criminal sexual conduct second degree person under thirteen, defendant 17 or older.



