Students of Leadership Charlevoix have started working with the Northern Michigan Equine Therapy to raise awareness for their mission and scholarships.

Class members have put together a horse kissing booth at the Northern Michigan Equine Therapy on Valentine’s Day from 4:30pm to 5:30pm.

The kissing booth will serve as a fundraiser for the equine therapy with all proceeds going towards housing for their horses and scholarship funding.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting the equine therapy getting all of the details.

On The Road: Horse kissing booth at the Northern Michigan Equine Therapy-6:45