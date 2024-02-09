'Mock It then Rock It' prepares high schoolers for the job market

Today Baker College hosted the “Mock It then Rock It” event organized by the Michigan State University Wexford Extension 4-H. This event invited high school students of working age from around the region to have their resumes reviewed, attend breakout sessions on a variety of work-related topics, and participate in mock interviews.

With over 200 students participating this event was a huge success in getting high school students the skills they need to enter the workforce with confidence.

Mock It then Rock it 2024

We speak with 4-H coordinator Kate King about what it takes to put on an event of this magnitude and why it is so important for our area high schoolers.

Although the event is now concluded, you can reach out to Kate anytime to get involved in next years event which will again take place in February. Or you can visit the Michigan State University Wexford County Extension webpage.