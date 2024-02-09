Haley’s Hot Takes: The Grammys Recap, Usher, and more!

It was music’s biggest night this past Sunday, and it did not disappoint!

One of the first awards of the night went to Miley Cyrus for pop solo performance with her song “Flowers”! This was pretty exciting since this was the first Grammy she has won in her career. Right after, she was able to celebrate, by performing the hit song.

But she was not the only performance, we were all talking about! A big stand out moment was with Luke Combs and Tracy Chapman. Country singer, Luke Combs covered Chapman’s hit song “Fast Cars” this past year.

It was the song that reminds Luke Combs of his childhood and was one of his favorites growing up. It was really cool to see the full circle moment. What is even better is that Tracy’s version went number one on iTunes just 24 hours after the performance.

They were not the only one to take the stage! Joni Mitchell had an amazing performance singing her hit song “Both Sides Now”. The 80 year old also won her 10th Grammy for her live album “Joni Mitchell at Newport”.

Another legend ended his 30 year hiatus from the Grammy stage. Billy Joel performed his latest single “Turn the Lights Back On”.

Rapper Jay-Z definitely got some people taking when he accepted the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award. During his speech, the rapper coitized the Recording Academy for not always being right. He even highlighted the fact that his wife, Beyoncé, has not won Album of the Year, even though she has been nominated.

Of course, we cannot end the recap without talking about Taylor Swift. Taylor went home with two awards for her album “Midnights”. During her acceptance speech, she revealed that she will be releasing a brand new album called “The Tortured Poets Department”. This album will come April 19th and can now be pre-saved.

Now that we talked about last Sunday, it is time to talk about this Sunday.

Super Bowl halftime performer Usher has some great news! He is going on tour! The “Past Present Future” tour will start in August and end in the fall. Pre-sale goes on sale next Wednesday.

His new album, “Coming Home”, is also out today!

