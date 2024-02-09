Haley’s Hot Takes: Taylor Travels

Pop superstar Taylor Swift wraps up a four-day stop on her wildly popular Eras tour in Japan the day before the Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Swift has been a mainstay at Chiefs games this season amid her whirlwind romance with Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and she’s been present at every postseason game in the team’s run up to the Super Bowl. But her touring obligations have left many wondering if Swift will be able to make it to the biggest game of the year.

