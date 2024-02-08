Passenger killed, driver critically injured in crash caused by possible medical episode

BENZIE COUNTY — The Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left a passenger dead and a driver with critical injuries.

Deputies were called to the rollover crash on Cadillac Highway (M-115) in Joyfield Township on Wednesday, Feb. 7 around 4:45 p.m.

They say two people were trapped inside a 2011 Ford F-150. The passenger, Laura Anne Sluiter from McBain, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Alan Lee Iler from McBain, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Deputies believe the truck was headed west when it crossed the center line and went off the road, hitting several trees and rolling over.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver may have suffered a medical episode. Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash.