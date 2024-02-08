The Traverse Area District Library has partnered with a local nonprofit, Embody TC.

Embody TC facilitates sustainable wellbeing classes, workshops, and private mentoring to the community.

The nonprofit will be bringing more health and wellness opportunities to the library that are completely free to the public.

Mindfulness and yoga sessions will be led by Embody TC with chances to learn more about health literacy.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting the library doing some yoga.

On The Road: Mindfulness programs at the Traverse Area District Library-6:45