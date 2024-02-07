Bay Bread Company in Traverse City will be offering fun workshops on February 11th and February 17th with snacks and beverages provided.

On February 11th, there will be a Flowers and Flour workshop that will help you design a flower arrangement for Valentine’s Day and also give you some cookie decorating techniques and tips to take home when decorating your own 4-count cookie box from Bay Bread Co.

On February 17th, there will be a Baked with Love workshop that will include a 3 hour baking class learning bread techniques and tricks on a larger scale. Participants will be able to walk away with a loaf of bread in the shape of a heart and receive cinnamon rolls to take home and enjoy.

Advertisement

If you’re not able to make the classes, the bakery will be having lots of other treats and specials leading up to Valentine’s Day.

Bay Bread Company is open Tuesday through Friday from 7am to 5pm and from 8am to noon on Saturdays.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are visiting the bakery getting more details.

On The Road: Baking classes coming to Bay Bread Company-6:45