211 Bar in Onaway hosting spaghetti fundraiser for the Great Lakes Burn Camp

ONAWAY — A fundraiser to benefit a burn camp for kids is set to get underway this weekend in Onaway.

The 211 Bar holds a spaghetti fundraiser ever year for the Great Lakes Winter Burn Camp. The dinner takes place on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. and features a Chinese raffle, silent auction and a 50-50 drawing.

The camp is for kids ages 6 to 17, and it kicks off Friday, Feb. 16 and runs through Monday. It will be held at the UAW Black Lake Conference Center.

“There’s so much activities that they do for these children and just see them be normal. They’re not looked at different because their body is burned so bad or their parents can relax and environment where these nurses will take care of them when they’re doing this stuff. So to see them be kids was a very humbling experience. And for me, this is like we have to open up our restaurant and give 100% of the proceeds from what everybody does,” Jeremy Pasella, the co-owner of the 211 Bar & Grill, said.

Great Lakes Burn Camp is free and allows kids to meet other kids that are dealing with the same trauma.

To donate to the fundraiser, click here.