ALPENA — The Alpena Police Department said that a person is dead after a car crash that took place Tuesday.

The police said that two cars had crashed around 12:55 p.m. on US 23 North near Hamilton Road. When they arrived, they found one person dead and everyone else injured. Everyone who was injured was taken to the nearest hospital for treatment.

Due to the accident, the police said that traffic on US 23 was rerouted until 4:30 p.m.

They are still investigating the crash.