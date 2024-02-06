ERG is your local energy bar business based in Traverse City that is ran by a fellow Northern Michigander, Matt Dykema.

ERG bars are minimally-processed nutritionally-dense food for active people.

Every bar starts with 25% of real fruit and honey based with no dairy, no rice, no soy, no gluten.

ERG has 12 great flavors packed with real nutrition and ingredients that will provide energy while staying active and living a healthy lifestyle.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are in Traverse City making a ERG bar.

On The Road: Get more energy with ERG Energy Bars-6:45