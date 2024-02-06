Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Feb. 6

On Feb. 24, experts from all over the state will come to Lake City to discuss the benefits of biochar.

Outreach coordinator for the Missaukee Conservation District Erin Horton and MAEAP technician Lucas Santure tell us what to expect from the expert panel.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Harbor Springs Ice Fest

Warm weather has changed a lot of winter plans, but this weekend’s Harbor Springs Ice Fest is still happening as planned.

Organizer Nikki Law tells us about the live ice carving demos and family fun activities starting on Saturday morning.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Tim Gillen 2/6

As technology gets smarter, hackers and scammers are getting smarter too. Even a virus warning on your computer could end up being a virus.

Tim Gillen from Terrapin Networks in Traverse City explains.