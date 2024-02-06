Florida man arrested after leading Mackinaw City Police Department on a car chase

EMMET COUNTY — The Mackinaw City Police Department said that a Florida man has been arrested after leading the Mackinaw City Police Department on a chase.

The police say that on Monday, around 7:40 p.m., dispatch got a call that a white Mercedes SUV was swerving on US-31 near the Pellston Airport in Emmet County and running other cars off the road. When a police officer saw the SUV he turned on his lights to get the driver to stop. The SUV stopped, but when the police officer approached the car the driver drove away.

The police department said that the officer followed the other car, and that the driver reached speeds that were around 100 mph coming into Mackinaw City.

Police said the chase continued into Mackinaw City where the suspected driver went through a couple of side roads before stopping at a stop sign at an intersection.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Bradenton, Florida, was arrested and is lodged in the Emmet County Jail. Mackinaw City Police said he is being charged with Flee & Elude, Operating While Intoxicated and Open Intoxicants in a Motor Vehicle.