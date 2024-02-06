‘Beer For My Horses’ singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died after battling stomach cancer

“Beer For My Horses” singer-songwriter Toby Keith has died. He was 62. According to a statement posted on the country singer’s website, Keith, who was battling stomach cancer, passed peacefully on Monday surrounded by his family. “He fought his fight with grace and courage.” He was diagnosed in 2022. Sometimes a polarizing figure in country music, the 6-foot-4 singer broke out in the country boom years of the 1990s, crafting an identity around his macho, pro-American swagger and writing songs that fans loved to hear.