On The Road: Chilly Chili Cook-Off

Northern Michigan businesses will be preparing their best chili for a chance at People’s Choice favorite chili on Saturday, February 10.

The Village at Grand Traverse Commons will be hosting their annual Chilly Chili Cook-Off with drinks, music, and of course homemade chili that you’ll be able to taste and vote on.

This is a family friendly event with tickets available for children and adults of all ages:

• $25 (Adult ticket 21 & over) – includes chili tastes & voting ticket and 1 drink ticket

• $15 (Child ticket age 12-20) — includes chili tastes & voting ticket

• $5 (Child ticket age 11 & under) — includes chili tastes & voting ticket

The Chilly Chili Cook-Off will be held on the Piazza at The Village from 2pm to 5pm.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at The Village getting all the details before the big day.

