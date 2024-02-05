Camp Grayling putting on drone light show in downtown Grayling

GRAYLING — If you live in or around Grayling, you’re not going to want to miss the first ever drone show that the city is putting on.

Around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Camp Grayling will be putting on a drone light show in downtown Grayling. It was originally set to happen at Camp Grayling, but they wanted to offer the show to the community instead.

The event will be a quick show in the social district of Grayling for anyone who wants to check it out.

“So we we hope it should be a good family friendly event to come down to. Again, the show’s only about a 15 minute, I think is what they have scheduled, but it’ll be down to the social district so the folks can, you know, enjoy the restaurants and things in downtown Grayling Why they’re here,” Colonel Scott Meyers, a Camp Grayling Commander, said.

Firefly Drone Shows is the company putting on the event, and it is free of charge for anyone who wants to attend.