Poor weather conditions force cancellation of 48th Annual North American Vasa

TRAVERSE CITY — Organizers were forced to cancel the 48th Annual North American Vasa Festival of Races.

The board said it was an incredibly hard decision, but one they had to make for the safety of the competitors and the quality of the course.

The nonprofit usually has a no refund policy, but due to the circumstances they are giving people until Feb. 18 to request a refund.

“We’re asking folks who are able to donate their registration to the organization so that we can continue to invest and stay on stable financial ground for future events,” said Brian Beauchamp, board president. “But for folks who that’s problematic for, whether it’s financial or otherwise, they can contact us and we will issue a refund.”

North American Vasa said they look forward to planning the 2025 races.