On The Road: Sweetheart ice cream floats and more at Latitude 44-7:15

Latitude 44 is your local cafe in Manton with breakfast and lunch served all day.

The cafe has specialty drinks available on the menu until Valentine’s Day that are everything pink, cherry, and chocolatey for a refreshing surprise.

A visit to the cafe will also give you the chance to shop locally with crafters and vendors in Northern Michigan from stained glass, to jewelry, and accessories.

The cafe is open 7 - 7 Mon. - Wed., from 7:30 - 8 Thurs./Fri., and 9 - 8 Sat./Sun.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the cafe getting all of the details.

