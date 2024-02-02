Big Sandy Superstore gives Mt. Pleasant family new beds and more through Homes of Hope Giveaway

MT. PLEASANT — A central Michigan family can sleep easy after a local business delivered a house full of furniture.

Every year, Big Sandy Superstore holds the Homes of Hope giveaway. Local people are nominated to receive a living room suite, laundry set and a bed for each child in the home.

And after sifting through hundreds of nominations, Steve Barto Jr., Mindi Linton and their four children were chosen as this years recipients.

Advertisement

Steve is described as being hardworking and willing to help friends with projects around the house. Steve has had lower back surgery and suffers from pain. Because of this, he is unable to work as much, which has put a financial strain on the family.

But on Thursday, Big Sand Superstore out of Mt. Pleasant delivered beds for everyone. They were also given a sofa and love seat and a washer and dryer.

Mindi said that she feels blessed to have this gift.

“We were actually in a situation where we needed beds for the children. The little ones were still had a toddler bed for them, and our one and a half year old was in her own pack and play. So it will be a great beneficial and help to have her now in a bigger bed. Blessed, extremely excited. Like I felt like a little kid that I just want to go and jump on my now finally new couch,” Mindi said.

Advertisement

Mindi also said it’s a relief to know she doesn’t have to worry about the dryer breaking.

Big Sandy Superstore will start accepting more nominations in November for the next Homes of Hope giveaway.