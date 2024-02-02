Benzie Bus saw thousands participate in medical rides program last year

BENZIE COUNTY — Benzie Bus had a lot of people take advantage of their medical rides program last year.

They provided nearly 8,000 medical rides in 2023, a 67% percent increase.

The program started in April of 2022 and provides a door-to-door service for anyone in the community requiring transportation for medical needs.

“It’s our job to get people where they need to go, to make sure seniors can age in place in their homes, to make sure people without access to their own vehicle can get to important medical care,” said Jessica Carland, executive director.

BATA said they hope to continue growing as more people utilize the service.