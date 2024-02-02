Alpena attorney arrested on embezzlement and fraud charges

OSCODA COUNTY - The Michigan State Police Alpena Post said Friday that Michelle Lynne Elowski, 46, of Alpena has been charged with several felonies, including embezzlement and common law fraud.

The investigation began in February 2023 when the MSP said they received allegations of an embezzlement by a local Alpena attorney.

There are a series of embezzlement cases being investigated by the MSP Alpena Post where Elowski has allegedly embezzled funds entrusted to her by multiple clients who had retained her to represent them in respective divorce, probate or other civil matters, state police said.

Advertisement

One of the cases involved an Oscoda County resident.

The investigation led to an arrest warrant being issued for Elowski.

She was arrested this week and more charges are expected, state police said.

The case remains open as more victims might come forward, officials said. Anyone who believes they may be a victim of fraud or embezzlement by Elowski is asked to contact the MSP Alpena Post 989-354-4101.



