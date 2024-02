On The Road: Operations at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission-6:45

The Grand Traverse County Road Commission has made Dan Watkins their new Managing Director.

Watkins is a lifelong Northern Michigander who is currently working on new goals for the GTCRC.

The road commission works together as a full team of 56 employees with six departments that are dedicated to surrounding communities.

Our On The Road crew, Braulis and Tyler, are getting a closer look at some of their departments and hearing what’s next.

On The Road: Operations at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission-7:15

On The Road: Operations at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission-7:45

On The Road: Operations at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission-8:15

On The Road: Operations at the Grand Traverse County Road Commission-8:45