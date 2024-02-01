MSP: Man’s messages to what he thought were underaged girls led to child porn arrest

Donald Eric Cheyne (Derrick Carroll)

MISSAUKEE COUNTY — Michigan State Police say a Lake City man has been arrested for several felonies related to child pornography.

Troopers tell us the investigation started in July 2023. An organization that had set up fake profiles for underage girls told MSP they had received inappropriate messages from Donald Eric Cheyne.

They said Cheyne had sent sexual photos and solicited sex. Cheyne’s home was searched and electronic devices were seized.

Cheyne was arrested on Jan. 29. He was charged with five counts Possession Child Sexually Abusive Material, one count Aggravated Possession Child Sexually Abusive Material, three counts Accosting Children For Immoral Purposes, two counts Distributing Sexually Explicit Visual or Verbal to Children, two counts Child Sexually Abusive Activity, two counts Distributing or Promoting Child Sexually Abusive Activity, and three counts Using a Computer to Commit a Crime. His bond was set at $100,000.