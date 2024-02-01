Hook & Hunting: Black Lake sturgeon season is this weekend

People will have the unique opportunity this weekend in Cheboygan County to harvest one of michigan’s most prehistoric fish, the lake sturgeon.

You can head out to Black Lake from Saturday to Wednesday, but you’ll probably want to get there sooner than later. Only six sturgeon can be claimed during the season, or five if they’re all caught on the same day.

RELATED: 2023 Black Lake sturgeon season ends in just 65 minutes

Anglers have to register by Friday, Feb. 2 and must have a valid Michigan fishing license. Fishing hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

Due to poor ice conditions, there will be limited DNR personnel on the ice. Anglers who harvest a fish will need to immediately call 231-340-0753 to report their harvest.

Click here to register and find out more.