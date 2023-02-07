Black Lake Sturgeon Season Over in 65 Minutes

Black Lake sturgeon Photo by Michigan Department of Natural Resources

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said that this year’s sturgeon season on Black Lake in Cheboygan and Presque Isle counties ended 65 minutes after it began.

The season opened at 9:05 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4. The season was set to run until Feb. 8, but the harvest quota of six lake sturgeon was reached rapidly.

The DNR reported that 630 anglers registered for the season this year, including many children.

Some stats from the quick season:

- The sturgeon ranged in size from 32 inches to 55.5 inches long and 6.4 pounds to 35.5 pounds.

- The first fish was a 49-inch male that weighed 30 pounds.

- Fish number two was a 55.5-inch female that weighed 35.5 pounds.

- Fish three was a 54.3-inch male that checked in at 32 pounds.

- Fish four was a 32-inch immature fish that weighed 6.4 pounds.

- The fifth fish was a 54-inch male that weighed 34 pounds.

- The sixth fish was a 39-inch male that weighed 11.8 pounds.