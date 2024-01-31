CMU president announces resignation at the end of 2024

CMU President Robert O. Davies

MT. PLEASANT — Central Michigan University President Robert O. Davies has announced his plans to step down on Dec. 31, 2024 after nearly six years leading the university.

“The work we have done together fills me with pride, and we have a great deal of work remaining ahead of us,” said Davies. “I look forward to our continued partnership over the next 11 months. Please be assured that I will remain an active, engaged and enthusiastic proponent of this work in my final year as president.”

Davies said he is stepping down for personal and professional reasons, and the Board has accepted his resignation.

“The Board thanks Dr. Davies for nearly six years of service to CMU and for his willingness to continue leading this institution this year. He is committed to executing the new strategic plan approved by the Board of Trustees,” said Todd Regis, Chair of the CMU Board of Trustees.

Davies’ tenure at CMU included milestones such as a turnaround in declining enrollment, large grant funding and several CMU programs recognized as best in the nation.

The Board of Trustees said they will begin the search for CMU’s 16th president by forming a search advisory committee and hiring a recognized search firm. Davies said he hopes his announcement, almost a year ahead of his departure, will give them plenty of time to find a replacement.