On The Road: Sweet and buttery at That French Place-Good Day

That French Place is your source for French-inspired goods in downtown Charlevoix.

The bakery has cooking classes available for date night or a girls night out with their “Galentine’s” class on Feb. 15.

You can also see That French Place at an event full of fun and good food on Feb. 17 at The Snowsuit Soiree in Charlevoix.

Advertisement

That French Place is open every day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and closed on Tuesdays.

Our On The Road Crew, Braulis and Tyler, are at the bakery trying some of their favorites.

On The Road: Sweet and buttery at That French Place-6:45

On The Road: Sweet and buttery at That French Place-7:15

On The Road: Sweet and buttery at That French Place-7:45

On The Road: Sweet and buttery at That French Place-8:15