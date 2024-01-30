Northern Michigan teacher arrested for having sex with student

PETOSKEY – The Emmet County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday said John Dirk Vanpatten, 51, of Kalkaska, has been arrested for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Vanpatten is a former teacher at Concord Academy in Petoskey who had recently been teaching in Traverse City. Vanpatten is facing multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct.

The charges stem from allegations that Vanpatten carried on a sexual relationship with a former student during his tenure at Concord Academy. Following an extensive and thorough investigation, the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office proceeded with the arrest.

“We are deeply committed to ensuring justice is served for all victims of sexual misconduct,” said Undersheriff Matt Leirstein of the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office. “Our office dedicates its resources to thoroughly investigate all allegations of crime, especially those involving vulnerable populations.”

Because of the nature of the accusations and the potential for additional victims, the sheriff’s office is currently seeking information from anyone who may have been victimized by Vanpatten.

“We understand the courage it takes to come forward in situations like this, and we want to assure potential victims that their privacy will be fully respected,” added Leirstein.

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Vanpatten, or who has pertinent information regarding this case, is encouraged to contact the Emmet County Sheriff’s Office at (231) 439-8900.

Survivors of sexual misconduct can also reach out to the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) for support.



