Good Day Northern Michigan, Tuesday Jan. 30

The last Tuesday of January is National Plan a Vacation Day, but almost half of Americans who get paid time off take less than they’re offered.

Nick Nerbonne from Travel Michigan, part of the Pure Michigan program, gives us some great ideas for vacations close to home.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Yeti Fest

The Suttons Bay Chamber of Commerce is bringing back “The Best Yeti Fest This Side of the Himalayas,” on Saturday, Feb. 17.

Harrison, Amy and Emily from the chamber tell us about all the fun activities like a chili cook-off and the hunt for the elusive yeti.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Pet dental health

We’re getting a jump on Pet Dental Health Month in February and talking to veterinarian Dr. Danielle Bernal from the Wellness Whimzees dog treat company.

Good Day Northern Michigan - Into the Woods

Golf.com says their top choice for putt-putt golf is up in the U.P.

Into the Woods mini golf course in Copper Harbor is a great place to take the family, and Staci Gibson tells us about their unique course.