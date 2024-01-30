Gilchrist Farm Winery uses hyperlocal ingredients ensuring flavorful and fresh meals

In the small town of Suttons Bay, you will find Gilchrist Farm Winery waiting for you with a homecooked meal and a superb glass of wine.

The farm was established in 2018, but the storefront is brand new to Northern Michigan. While there, you can try a flight of Leelanau wines and order a divine dinner crafted with only local and in season ingredients ensuring a fresh and flavorful dish each visit.

“We use the principles of regenerative agriculture, revitalizing our soil and minimizing our environmental impact. Following the soil food web will provide better vine nutrition and should yield memorable and complex wines that are extremely drinkable.”

Our Lifestyle Reporter Rachel Rademacher went to the storefront to get an inside look at how the meals are crafted and learned more about what Gilchrist offers in their cozy and welcoming atmosphere.