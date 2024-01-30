Fustini’s makes large donation to Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY — Fustini’s Oils and Vinegars recently made a big donation to a good cause.

Food Rescue of Northwest Michigan received $18,000 thanks to the Fustini’s Cares initiative. The donation was 1% of all Fustini’s sales in 2023.

Food Rescue collects fresh but soon-to-expire food, and redistributes it to food pantries and community meal sites.

Fustini’s says the recipient was chosen because it matches their mission to be able to provide food to the community.

“It’s very important to us that people have the food that they need on their table, and Food Rescue is synonymous with helping those who have food insecurity. To be a part of that scene and to be able to give so much is very exciting,” said manager Audrey Burritt.

The company says they plan to continue their Fustini’s Cares initiative in 2024.